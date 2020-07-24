Hurricane Hunter To Investigate Storm Gonzalo Now 580 Miles East Of The Islands

The Tropical Storm Warning means; storm conditions are expected across our islands during Saturday.

The Hurricane Watch means; hurricane conditions are possible across our islands during Saturday.

At 8:00 am, Tropical Storm Gonzalo was centred near 10.0 North, 52.8 West or about 580 miles (930 km) east of the Southern Windward Islands, moving westward near 15 mph (24 km/h) with maximum sustained winds near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts and minimum central pressure 1000 mb (29.53 inches).

Gonzalo could be a Tropical Storm or Category 1 Hurricane, as it approaches the islands.

Possible impacts:

Gonzalo is a small Tropical Storm with storm-force winds extending outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center. Storm conditions with wind speeds near 55-74 miles per hour (48-64 knots) are expected across our area Saturday and could reach Hurricane strength near 74 mph or higher.

Showers and thunderstorm activity could increase across SVG this evening and tonight, as ‘Gonzalo’ moves closer to the islands. By Saturday, rainfall accumulations of 75 – 100 millimetres (3 – 4 inches) with greater amounts in isolated areas could result in life-threatening flash-flooding I n low-lying areas.

Large easterly swells of 3.0 to 4.0 meters (10 – 13 feet) are also likely across our islands late Saturday, creating unsafe conditions for small-craft operators and sea-bathers.

Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the Gonzalo this afternoon to provide more precise intensity estimate.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services continues to monitor Tropical Storm Gonzalo and will provide further updates.