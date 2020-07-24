Hurricane Hunter Aircraft Finds Gonzalo Sustained Winds Now 40mph

Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for… * Barbados * St. Vincent and the Grenadines * Tobago * Grenada and its dependencies.

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Gonzalo was located near latitude 10.0 North, longitude 55.6 West. Gonzalo is moving toward the west near 18 mph (30 km/h).

A general westward to west-northwestward motion is expected for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Gonzalo will move across the southern Windward Islands Saturday afternoon or evening and over the eastern Caribbean Sea on Sunday.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Gonzalo’s maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Some slight strengthening is possible before Gonzalo reaches the southern Windward Islands. Weakening is expected after Gonzalo moves over the eastern Caribbean Sea and the system is forecast to dissipate early next week.

Data from the Hurricane Hunter plane indicate that tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center.