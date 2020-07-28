Heavy Showers And thunderstorms Are Quickly Approaching The Islands

Shower activity associated with a low pressure area located about 750 miles east of the Windward Islands is gradually increasing in organization.

However, recent satellite-derived wind data indicate that the circulation remains broad and elongated, and the low does not yet have a well-defined center of circulation.

Environmental conditions are expected to become somewhat more conducive for development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form during the next couple of days while the system moves west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph and approaches the Leeward Islands.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rains and gusty winds are likely across portions of the Leeward Islands on Wednesday and will spread westward to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night and Thursday.

Interests on these islands should continue to monitor the progress of this system, and tropical storm watches or warnings could be required for portions of the area later today.