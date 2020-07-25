Forecasters Now Focusing On Invest 92L

GONZALO DOWNGRADED TO A TROPICAL DEPRESSION

LOCATION…10.8N 61.9W

ABOUT 50 MI NW OF #TRINIDAD

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W @ 20 MPH

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1010 MB.

Attention now being given to INVEST 92L which is a broad area of cloudiness and disorganized showers and thunderstorms about 1,950 miles ESE of the central #LesserAntilles.

This system is expected to move westward at about 15 mph during the next several days, and there is now a 70% chance that a #tropicaldepression will form early next week when it reaches closer to the islands