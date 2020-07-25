Forecasters Now Focusing On Invest 92L

GONZALO DOWNGRADED TO A TROPICAL DEPRESSION
LOCATION…10.8N 61.9W
ABOUT 50 MI NW OF #TRINIDAD
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…35 MPH
PRESENT MOVEMENT…W @ 20 MPH
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1010 MB.
Attention now being given to INVEST 92L which is a broad area of cloudiness and disorganized showers and thunderstorms about 1,950 miles ESE of the central #LesserAntilles.
This system is expected to move westward at about 15 mph during the next several days, and there is now a 70% chance that a #tropicaldepression will form early next week when it reaches closer to the islands
