A FLASH-FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR SVG

Instability associated with the passage of a tropical wave interacting with a favorable mid to upper level atmosphere is expected to enhance shower activity across the Eastern Caribbean. Consequently, occasional light to moderate showers, intermittent rain and isolated thunderstorms is anticipated across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) from late tonight, with a likely increase in intensity by early tomorrow morning (Saturday).

As a result, the flood advisory which is in effect for SVG has been upgraded to a Flash-flood Watch, until 6:00 pm, Saturday 14th November, 2020.

Latest model guidance is suggesting rainfall accumulations of 50-75mm (approximately 2-3 inches) with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas within the next 24 hours.

Due to the saturated nature of the soils across the island from previous rainfall events, there is a high possibility of flooding and landslides occurring during the watch period. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and land-slides, or near rivers and streams should be prepared.

A Flood Watch means that the conditions are favorable and there exists the possibility of flooding within the watch area.

This Flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.

Prepared by:

Mr.B.Jeffers