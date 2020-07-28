DISTURBANCE TO BECOME A TROPICAL STORM BEFORE REACHING THE ISLANDS

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 13.8 North, longitude 53.7 West. The system is moving toward the west near 23 mph (37 km/h), and this general motion should continue during the next few days.

On the forecast track, the system is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands on Wednesday, and near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night, and near or over Hispaniola on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.Some strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours, and the system is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight or Wednesday.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development and a tropical storm tonight or Wednesday. * Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent * Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles (370 km)primarily to the northeast of the center.