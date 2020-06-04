A Tropical Wave Will Affect SVG On Friday And Saturday

A tropical wave is approaching the Eastern Caribbean and will affect Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday and Saturday.

Instability ahead of the wave may result in some light to moderate showers across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from tonight (Thursday) into tomorrow morning.

The axis of the wave will pass over SVG around Friday evening. Subsequently, moderate to heavy showers and possible isolated thunderstorms are anticipated across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as instability trailing the system encounters favourable upper-level conditions.

ENE-E moderate to fresh(20km/h to 40km/h) trades are anticipated early Friday, with only a slight reduction to these conditions as Saturday approaches. A decrease(15km/h – 30km/h)in speed is expected on Sunday along with east southeasterly flow.

Moderate sea conditions, with swells peaking to 1.5m on the western coasts and 2.0m on the eastern coasts, are forecast.

Small craft operators and sea-bathers are advised to exercise caution, especially on eastern coasts for above normal sea swells. Generally, slight conditions (1.0m-1.2m) should return by late Saturday on both the western and eastern coasts.

Saharan dust intrusion with varying concentrations will continue to affect SVG.