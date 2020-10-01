A Flash-Flood Warning is in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A strong tropical wave with a low chance (10%) of tropical cyclone formation, will continue to generate showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines tonight and into early tomorrow.

Latest Satellite and Radar imagery show an extensive area of intense showers persisting over the area which suggest that some flash-flooding may occur. Due to the already saturated nature of soils, landslides are also likely.

As a result, the Weather Advisory which is in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, has been upgraded to a Flash-Flood Warning, and will remain in effect until 6:00 am Friday 2 nd October, 2020.

Additionally, the latest model data is suggesting rainfall accumulations of up to 50 mm (2 inches) during the warning period.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should take the necessary precautionary measures to protect life and property.

A Flash-Flood Warning is issued when flooding is imminent or is already occurring.

Prepared by:

Mr. B.Jeffers