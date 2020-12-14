Weather Outlook 14th December 2020

Fair to partly cloudy conditions are across our islands with a chance for isolated showers. A thin film of Saharan dust haze noticeable on our horizon could clear-out during Tuesday.

By late Tuesday into Wednesday, weak troughs/pulses in the wind-flow could bring occasional low-level clouds and upper level-features are likely to support a few showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). Another pulse could cross our islands during Thursday.

Gentle to moderate (‘~10 – 25 km/h) east north-easterly trades across SVG could temporarily turn north north-easterly by Tuesday evening. A gradual increase is expected during Thursday, becoming fresh (‘~30 – 40 km/h) by night-fall.

Slight to moderate sea-conditions are across our islands; with east north-easterly swells near 1.0 m on western coasts and near 1.5 m on eastern coasts.

North-easterly swells are expected on east coasts Tuesday, gently rising to near 1.8 m by night-time. North north-easterly swells are expected on east coasts by Wednesday afternoon.

During the night, swell heights could rise on west coasts (near 1.2) and long-period waves which could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents are expected…Mariners and sea-bathers should exercise extreme cautions…retreating Thursday.