Weak trough system to cross St Vincent on Saturday

A few scattered showers are likely across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) tonight into early Saturday, as a weak trough crosses our islands on the southern edge of the Atlantic High Pressure System.

A northward shift of the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) could bring showers and isolated thunderstorms across SVG Saturday night into Sunday, shifting south of our area by Monday with a few lingering showers.

Gentle to moderate (‘~15 – 30 km/h) north-easterly breeze can be expected across our islands over the next few days.

Slight to moderate sea-conditions are across our islands; with northerly swells ranging 0.5 m to 1.0 m on western coasts and north-easterly sea-swells near 1.5 m on eastern coasts. North-easterly swells can be expected across SVG by Saturday night.