Veron Primus, Ulric Hanson Recaptured, Official Police Report

Veron Primus who was serving a sentence at Her Majesty’s Prison for escaping lawful custody and was awaiting trial for murder; and Ulric “Chucky” Hanson who was awaiting trial for murder, robbery and burglary have been recaptured. Both prisoners escaped lawful custody in the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 09, 2020.

On Thursday, December 10, 2020 about 9:30 am, acting on credible information received, a party of Police Officers journeyed to a house located in Campden Park and recaptured the escapees, veron Primus and Ulric Hanson

During the process, a struggle ensued and Ulric Hanson received a gunshot wound to his left leg. He was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical attention.

As a result of the prison break, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John acknowledges that citizens were on high alert and concerned for their safety. Accordingly, the Commissioner wishes to thank the general public for their patience, cooperation and support during this period.

The Commissioner also thank all of the officers who participated in the operation to recapture the prisoners.