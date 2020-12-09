SVG Records Its 90th COVID Case, 80 Recovered,10 Active

St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday recorded three (3) new COVID-19 cases.

One case is a returning national who arrived with a negative RT-PCR test result from Canada on Monday December 7th, 2020 and tested positive on entry screening for SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19.

The second and third cases are American nationals who arrived from the USA also on Monday December 8th, 2020.

The adults arrived with a negative RT-PCR result, and tested positive on entry screening.

All of these travelers are in mandatory quarantine and will be isolated until cleared by two negative tests. Contact tracing and testing have commenced.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has now recorded a total of ninety (90) COVID-19 cases, eighty (80) of which have recovered.

There are now ten (10) active COVID-19 cases, all imported from countries categorized as high risk.

The number of travelers from high risk countries such as the USA and UK are expected to increase as persons come to St. Vincent and the Grenadines for Christmas and the traditional winter tourist season.

The risk of travelers testing positive for COVID-19 is expected to continue to increase. The need for strict compliance with the existing quarantine protocols by all, is extremely important if residents are to continue to live with minimal restrictions during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Travelers who complete their five days in an approved hotel must continue to quarantine at home for the entire additional nine (9) days in compliance with the fourteen (14) day Medical Officer Quarantine Order.

Any interruptions to this fourteen-day quarantine should only be with the specific authorization from a Port Health Officer or according to established resort protocols.