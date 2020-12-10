SVG Receives Donation From PAHO To Fight Covid And Dengue

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has received a quantity of Equipment from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to be used in the fight against COVID19 and Dengue Fever.

The equipment was handed over during a ceremony at the Ministry of Health’s Conference Room.

Delivering remarks at the event, Minister of Health St. Claire Prince thanked PAHO for its continued assistance to the country’s health sector.

Meanwhile, Advisor for Health Systems and Services at the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Dr. Rufus Ewing pledged the organization’s continued commitment to working along with St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He also noted that since the start of the COVID19 Pandemic PAHO has assisted this country in a number of ways.