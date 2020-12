Veron Primus and Ulric Hanson After 24hrs on the run were both caught by St Vincent and the Grenadines Police on Thursday morning.

News784 understands that one of the escapees (Ulric Hanson was shot in the process. The inmates Veron Primus and Ulric Hanson were caught in the Campden Park/ Lowmans Leeward area.

Police have not yet release details of the Thursday morning operation. We will Update

Veron Primus – Ulric Hanson