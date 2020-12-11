SVG COVID-19 Cases On The Rise Again! (Now 13 Active)

SVG COVID-19 Cases

St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday recorded three (3) new COVID-19 cases. Two cases are returning nationals who arrived with negative RT-PCR test results from the USA on Saturday December 5 2020, tested negative on entry screening then positive on day 5 testing for SARS-CoV-2 the virus which causes COV1D-19.

The third case is an American national who also arrived on Saturday December 5 from the USA with a negative RT-PCR test result, tested negative on entry screening and then positive on day 5 testing.

The adult travelers are in mandatory quarantine and will be isolated until cleared by two negative tests. Contact tracing and test, have commenced.

St Vincent and the Grenadines has now recorded a total of ninety-four (94) COVID-19 cases, eighty-one ((81) of which have recovered.

There are now thirteen (13) active COVID-19 cases all imported from countries categorized as high risk.

The increased rate of the occurrence of positive cases in travelers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines over last four weeks is associated with the major increase in cases in the USA, Canada and to a lesser extent the UK.

All protocols must be followed to reduce the risk of the introduction and subsequent spread of new COVID-19 cases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.