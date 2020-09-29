The Richland Park Football Competition 2020, hosted by The Valley Sports Committee, kicks off from Oct 4th, 2020 and will run for 5 weeks ending on November 1st, 2020 at the Richland Park playing field.

There will be a Male and a Female Division for the first time. Ten male teams and six female teams will participate. The male division will be played in two zones. The intent of The Valley Sports Committee in hosting this competition is to advance its objective of promoting sports in the Marriaqua Valley.

The inclusion of a female component to the competition is aimed at promoting female football in SVG, which is part of the overall mandate of the SVGFF. This component of the competition is being hosted in collaboration with the SVGFF.

The SVGFF gave a two-day window of Sept and Oct for village football competitions to be held and as per the annual calendar of The Valley Sports Committee, football will be played in the month of October.

All Covid-19 protocols will be in place, where player and patrons will be subject to temperature checks during the competition. Hand washing and hand sanitizing will also be implemented at the facility.