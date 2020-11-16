Black Sands Swim Squad Wins A Total Of 203 Medals

The St. Vincent & The Grenadines Swimming Federation (SVGSF) hosted the OECS Invitational Swimming Championships this weekend which took place at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Center from 12-15th November 2020.

49 swimmers represented Black Sands Swim Squad (BSSS) winning a total of 203 medals consisting of 80 Gold, 61 Silver and 68 Bronze. Hazen Dabriel, Brandon George and Shane Cadogan swam themselves into the record books breaking a total of 9 SVG National records between them.

Hazen Dabriel walked away with a total of 8 gold and 3 silver medals and was the overall champion in the boys 9-10 age group. Brandon George swam himself to an impressive 11 gold medals. He was the overall champion in the boys 11-12 age group and he also won the sprint challenge.

Brandon George was the most improved swimmer of the meet and is now swimming to a standard that ranks him in the top 5% of American swimmers in the 11-12 age group. Shane Cadogan won a total of 6 gold medals to accompany his record-breaking swims.

Kennice Greene became the overall champion in the girls 11-12 age group and won herself a total of 6 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals. While Zariel Nelson won the 12 years and under sprint challenge and won 1 silver and 3 bronze medals. Mya DeFreitas won the 13 and over sprint challenge, was the overall champion in her age group and won 7 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal.

Aaron DeFreitas won the sprint challenge in the open age group and took home 3 silver and 2 bronze medals whilst Kenale Alleyne won overall champion and received 5 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Coach Kyle Dougan said he was really satisfied with ALL the swimmers’ performances over the four day competition and once again expressed his delight with the continued improvement of swimming in St Vincent and the Grenadines.