Sandals Resort expands to Curacao, work begins in 2021

The company announced today the signing of an agreement that will see Sandals Resorts heading to the Santa Barbara Resort in Curacao.

This will mark the ninth island destination for the brand in the Caribbean region. The indigenous Caribbean hotel brand announced in July that it was opening a new Beaches resort in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The new Sandals Curaçao will initially include 350-luxurious rooms and suites stretched along the Spanish Water Bay and the Caribbean Sea, with a further expansion planned in the coming years.

Formerly the Santa Barbara Beach and Golf Resort, part of a broader 3,000-acre development, the resort will be completely “Sandalized,” a process set to begin in 2021.

A release from the company said Sandals Curaçao will bring the opulent resort innovations to the island, which have become synonymous with the world-renowned Sandals Resorts brand across the region.

Conceptual plans for the resort include adding key elements for the signature Sandals experience, including new expansive pools, a variety of five-Star Global Gourmet dining options and lavish accommodations, including magnificent newly constructed River Suites.

Guests will also have access to the neighbouring 18-hole Pete Dye championship golf course, two onsite marinas and 38,000-square-feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, the largest on the island.

Sandals said the resort will have a positive, immediate and long-term impact on the island and the people of Curaçao and in one year is expected to have an over US$40 million economic footprint and an impressive track record on the creation of new employment.

The resort alone will add over 1,200 local jobs, comprising 800 new team members, and 400 local tradesmen and craftsmen. This will be followed by a positive economic ripple-effect for the community extending to the local taxi and transportation sectors, wider supply chain, agriculture, increased airlift and increased yearly tourism numbers—especially with the key US tourism market.

Roald Smeets, Director of the Santa Barbara Beach and Golf Resort, said: “We have a unique opportunity to attract a globally-recognised hotel operator, owner and investor such as Sandals Resorts, which will bring an unprecedented boon to the Curaçao tourism industry and the local economy.

“Its position as both a hotel operator and owner, with the ability to attract regularly scheduled airlines from North America, distinctly marks it out from other hotel groups. Its future investment into the community will reinvigorate the tourism market, secure the livelihoods of hundreds of families and benefit every individual on the island through rejuvenating the local economy.”

Sandals Resorts International Founder and Chairman, Gordon “Butch” Stewart, along with Deputy Chairman Adam Stewart, said: “It has been our distinct pleasure to work alongside the government of Curaçao and the Smeets family on this exciting new endeavor for the Sandals brand.”

Adam added: “Each time we expand, we bring with us the full potential of our 40-years in hospitality. The new Sandals Curaçao embodies our philosophy of forward-thinking and looking through a new lens. It is a promise not only to our guests but to our team members for continued innovation. Curaçao is a place to be discovered, and we are so proud today to become part of this community.”