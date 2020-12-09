Saint Lucia Records Third COVID-19 Related Death

Saint Lucia has announced its third COVID-19 related death – an 83 year old male from Soufriere.

The announcement came Wednesday from Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sharon Belmar-George.

Dr. Belmar-George’s statement is reproduced below:

Today Wednesday December 9, 2020 the Ministry of Health received confirmation of one new case of COVID-19 from a batch of 140 tests conducted.

This brings the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 271. Case #271 is a 10 year old male from the Castries district.

The individual was seen at a community respiratory clinic where he was assessed and tested for COVID-19.

He was placed in quarantine by the health practitioner while awaiting the return of

his test result.

An epidemiological link has been established for this case.

As per protocol, arrangements have been made for his transfer into isolation.

Today the Ministry of Health also received confirmation of its third COVID-19 related death.

The individual is an 83 year old male from the Soufriere district.

He was diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus on November 22, 2020.

He was being treated for other health-related conditions.

The Ministry recognizes that this is a difficult time for the family and loved ones of

this gentleman. We share our sympathies with them for this loss.

The Ministry of Health also recorded today eight COVID-19 recoveries bringing the new total number of active cases currently in country to 91.

To date, Saint Lucia has recorded a total of 177 recoveries in country.

We once again encourage everyone to maintain daily the recommended infection prevention and control guidelines of hand hygiene, use of a face mask in public places covering the mouth, chin and nose, and maintaining a separation of six feet when in public.

If experiencing flu-like symptoms, keep away from others and seek medical care immediately at the closest community respiratory clinic.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates as new information becomes available.

