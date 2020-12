Road Repairs In Backpiece, Troumaca Completed

The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) has completed the reconstruction of a concrete roadway in Backpiece, Troumaca.

The project saw the repair of 228 feet of road in the North Leeward constituency.

In addition, BRAGSA constructed a 212 feet long Slipper Drain. The project was carried out a cost of $42,000.

It was done over a five weeks period.