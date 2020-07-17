Weekly report Venezuela in the news

National government rejects biased OHCHR report on Venezuela

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela expresses its firm rejection of the content, conclusions and recommendations of the recent report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, in relation to the operation of the country’s Justice System and the National Strategic Development Zone of the Orinoco Mining Arch.

This biased report, prepared from a questioned resolution of the Human Rights Council, is a palpable example of the double standards, manipulation and shameful political use of international mechanisms by a small group of countries with serious cases of violation of human rights and manifestly hostile political positions towards Venezuela.

Venezuela denounces inexcusable act of provocation of the US Southern Command in the Contiguous Zone

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela addresses the national and international community in the opportunity to denounce the infamous statements released by the Southern Command of the United States of America, through its official account on social media networks, in which it points at Venezuela for exercising “excessive control” over its jurisdictional waters, at the time that the warship USS PINCKNEY (DDG-91) sailed in our Contiguous Zone at a distance of 16.1 nautical miles from the Venezuelan coasts.

Venezuela intercepts Colombian vessel in the framework of the Bolivarian Shield operation

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has knowledge of a Communiqué from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia dated 07/16/2020, where they refer to the alleged “arbitrary retention” of three Colombian citizens by the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), while transporting alleged “humanitarian aid” donated by the “Norwegian Refugee Council” in the vicinity of the Black River.

In this regard, it is necessary to report that within the framework of the Bolivarian Shield operation, the GNB carrying out patrolling tasks to detect and combat paramilitary and mercenary incursions from Colombia, as well as the smuggling of fuel and strategic material, carried out an inspection of a vessel allegedly Colombian named “Cejal I” in the Caño Guzmán sector, in Venezuelan territory.

Venezuela rejects cynicism of US sanctions

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, through his Twitter account, rejected the cynicism with which the United States and the local extreme right wing are using to “try to bring the people of Venezuela to their knees” with lies to restore what he called “Pitiyankee plutocracy “

In the same publication, the Foreign Minister said that “the Venezuelan people will not yield to these claims to push back capitalism,” alluding to the purposes of the coercive measures taken by the United States Government that seek to subvert the current economical- social Venezuelan order..

Global rejection of interference by the European Parliament in Venezuela

More than 100 social movements and political parties around the world sent a letter to the High Representative of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, in which the interventionist resolution of the Parliament is repudiated, which “debated” the electoral process that will be held next December, convened by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

In the letter, the signatories expressed their concern about the resolution approved on July 10th, 2020 by the European Parliament on the “Humanitarian situation in Venezuela and the migrant and refugee crisis” which is in contradiction with the spirit of the joint statement issued by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry and the European Union Foreign Action Service.

“A gift for Chávez” activity is held in Venezuela

The Eternal Commander Hugo Chávez Foundation has made a call to all Venezuelan children and the world to the activity “A gift for Chávez” as part of the actions to remember the Bolivarian leader’s 66th birthday.

According to the call, “we need your joy to create the perfect gift for all of us”, the objective is to record a video singing the song “Chávez corazón del pueblo”. In the same way, a birthday card should be drawn as close as possible to the images of the call, which will be sent via WhatsApp or email and the letter of the song must be written behind it.

99% of patients with Covid-19 in Venezuela are treated in public hospitals

The Minister of Communication and Information of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, offered a report on the policies promoted by the Executive to combat Covid-19, where he stressed that 99 percent of patients are cared for with all guarantees in public hospitals.

Venezuelan CNE installs the National Logistics Committee in the face of parliamentary elections

President of the National Electoral Council (CNE) in Venezuela, Indira Maira Alfonso Izaguirre, reported that the electoral body installed the National Logistics Committee for the parliamentary elections scheduled to take place on December 6th.

“Human rights must be protected even from the pandemic itself. The political right that Venezuelans have to vote and be elected is guaranteed, it is not conditioned by the pandemic, on the contrary, we strive to ensure that the conditions are in place so that the right to vote can be exercised, ”explained Alfonzo Izaguirre .

Military troops deployed in western Venezuela

The Strategic Operational Commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB), Remigio Ceballos, announced the deployment of parachute troops in western Venezuela. The deployment is carried out within the “Sentinel Operation Framework” with the aim of safeguarding the national territory.

In this regard, the Strategic Operational Commander considered the operation a “permanent and progressive deployment to fight against Colombian paramilitarism and drug trafficking,.”

Venezuela rejects US accusations about drug trafficking

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza, rejected the accusations of the United States (US) National Security Adviser, Robert O’Brien, about his country and the fight against drug trafficking. The US official, during his speech at the meeting with the Southern Command in Florida, described the Caribbean nation as a “narco-state”, while saying that President, Donald Trump, maintains his support for the opposition deputy Juan Guaidó.

The head of Venezuelan diplomacy was categorical in expressing that the US Government “has lied once again about Venezuela.” Likewise, Arreaza assured that the northern country is “the largest buyer of narcotics and the main protector of Colombian drug production and routes.”

Venezuelan ANC President tests Covid-19 positive

President of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC) of Venezuela, Diosdado Cabello, announced on Thursday, July 9th through the social network Twitter that, after taking a Covid-19 test, the result was positive. The Venezuelan official added that he is in isolation in compliance with the established health protocols and that he has started the corresponding treatment to overcome the disease.

Miracle Mission has given ophthalmological attention to more than 6 million Latin Americans

President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, reported that more than 6 million Latin Americans and Caribbean people have received medical coverage from the Miracle Mission, with free surgical operations to treat visual conditions.

The Venezuelan head of state offered a detailed statistical balance of the eye care provided by the Miracle Mission in 31 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean since its inception.

The dignitary highlighted that the Miracle Mission has operated on 3,147,277 Venezuelans, distributed lenses to more than 40 million people and returned vision to more than 668,844 Latin Americans who were attended to by Cuban and Venezuelan specialists in more than 2,878 surgeries performed.

Venezuela neutralizes narco-aircraft with US registration

The Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) reported on Wednesday that the Comprehensive Aerospace Defense Command (CODAI) neutralized narco-aircraft with US registration, in correspondence with the protocols.

According to reports, the aircraft was detected at midnight on July 7 entering Venezuelan airspace and the action took place with Military Aviation aircrafts.