Weekly report Venezuela in the news

Venezuela ratifies historical position and reiterates that it does not recognize ICJ jurisdiction in dispute over the Essequibo

The Minister of the People´s Power for Foreign Relations, Jorge Arreaza,on Tuesday made known to the Venezuelan people and the international community the memorandum and other communications that Venezuela sent to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in which states the grounds that this court lacks jurisdiction to deal with the unilateral lawsuit filed by the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on March 29th , 2018, regarding the territorial controversy over the Guiana Esequiba.

Through his Twitter account @jaarreaza, the Foreign Minister ratified the historical position of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in relation to the territorial dispute, and presented the arguments why the Venezuelan State does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICJ to resolve the case of the area in question.

Venezuela receives fourth medical shipment of agreement with PAHO

Venezuelan Health Minister Carlos Alvarado received the fourth shipment of medical assistance to face the fight against Covid-19 at the country’s main airport.

This shipment, according to information from the Venezuelan Health Minister, has to do with personal protection equipment that will be delivered to the National Health System and to the Comprehensive Social Care Posts distributed throughout the national territory. Alvarado noted that the shipment contains more than 20 tons of personal protective equipment, with more than 1,500,000 face masks, protective glasses, gowns, and face masks.

Venezuelan President gives 72 hours for EU ambassador to leave the country due to interventionist actions

President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, within the framework of the presentation of the National Journalism Prize, denounced the interventionist actions of Spain and the European Union (EU) against the South American country. “I have decided to give the European Union Ambassador in Caracas 72 hours to leave our country. Enough of European colonialism against Venezuela!” announced President Maduro.

The measure comes after the European bloc issued sanctions against leaders who are part of the powers of the State. “Today the European Union issued a resolution sanctioning Venezuelans who, being part of state institutions, respect the Constitution, sanctioning the directive of the National Assembly, because they refused to carry out orders from the EU Embassy in Caracas, “added the head of state.

Venezuela proposes economic recovery under the ALBA – TCP

Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza, highlighted the support for PetroCaribe, ALBA, Bank, Alba Health y Alba Foods at the virtual conference of the Economic and Political Council of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA – TCP).

Arreaza estimated that in the context of the fight against Covid-19, a contingency plan was approved where important decisions are made. The first of these is the reactivation of PetroCaribe as an initiative of President Hugo Chávez and Fidel Castro. In addition, the Bank of Alba seeks to “surgically activate sectors of the economy to re-boost them efficiently” it seeks to develop the transport and tourism sectors, among others.

Venezuelan National Electoral Council continues in session for parliamentary elections

President of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela, Indira Alfonzo Izaguirre, invited all political parties to participate in this year’s parliamentary elections. “The Electoral Power has declared itself in permanent session to prepare for the 2020 parliamentary elections (…) We have a commitment to Venezuelan democracy,” said Alfonzo Izaguirre.

Relaunch of ALBA-TCP food plan to the countries of the region

The member countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA-TCP) will relaunch the “ALBA Foods” program, for the distribution of food and supplies to meet the needs of the peoples of the region, in the midst of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic; Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza said on Monday. “We will reactivate ALBA-Foods that goes from seed, to fertilizers, to food, food distribution and prices,” said the Venezuelan Foreign Minister during a meeting with the Alba Economic Council, held in Caracas.

Venezuela reports 31% of patients recovered from Covid-19

Minister of Communication and Information of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, offered a report on the policies promoted by the Executive to combat the Covid-19 virus in the South American nation. “In the last 24 hours, 39 new community cases of Covid-19 have appeared, 22 correspond to the Capital District, 14 in Táchira, one in Miranda state, one in Trujillo and one in Monagas (…) we reported 128 imported infections, 120 are nationals who came from Colombia, one in Brazil, one in Ecuador, two from Peru and four from contact with travelers, “said Rodríguez.

Rodríguez Zapatero highlights political dialogue in Venezuela

Former President of the Government of Spain, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, stressed that the dialogue between the Government and the Venezuelan opposition will give greater stability to the country and will reemerge strongly once the political landscape in the South American nation is clarified. “Venezuela is a country that, at the moment that we give political, economic and social oxygen, will reemerge strongly. It has great potential. Human quality, Rodríguez Zapatero said in an interview with La Pizarra radio, in which he spoke about various topics of world events.

Venezuela announces creation of comprehensive defense zones in border states

Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, announced the creation of Special Temporary Comprehensive Defense Operational Zones in the border states to combat the illegal passage of people infected by Covid-19. “President Nicolás Maduro has decided to create the Special and Temporary Comprehensive Defense Operational Zones in the border states, we are going to start with Táchira and Zulia states to attend to the situation,” Rodríguez said.

Venezuela rejects new report on US terrorism

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza denounced a document published by the United States Department of State which tries to undermine the commitment of the South American nation in the fight against terrorism.

“Venezuela fulfills its international commitments in the fight against terrorism, and has the world as a witness that in the particular case of the Colombian conflict, Venezuela is a signatory to the peace agreements and guarantor of its compliance, as stated in the the United Nations Security Council “, affirms the communiqué of the South American country.

President Maduro reiterates that there will be elections in Venezuela

President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, reiterated that 2020 will be an election year in the Caribbean country, for which “we are ready to vote to impose popular will.” The electoral calendar includes the popular and democratic election of the National Assembly and then “in the year 2021, we will go to vote again to renew governors,” added the Venezuelan President.