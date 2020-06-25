Weekly report Venezuela in the news

Foreign Minister Arreaza present at military parade in Moscow for the 75th anniversary of Victory Day

On behalf of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the Minister of the People’s Power for Foreign Relations, Jorge Arreaza, was present this Wednesday at the great military parade in Red Square in Moscow, capital of the Russian Federation, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the fascist forces of Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War, also known as Victory Day.

In the traditional parade, led by President Vladimir Putin and celebrated more than a month late due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eurasian power exhibited all its military and arms power, including the weapons and units that made the victory possible for the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) over Adolf Hitler’s troops during World War II.

Foreign ministers of Venezuela and Russia hold bilateral meeting in Moscow on the 75th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War

In the framework of the celebrations in the Russian Federation for the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, which coincide this June 24th with the 199th anniversary of the Battle of Carabobo in Venezuela, the Minister of the people’s Power for Foreign Relations Jorge Arreaza held a meeting in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The meeting was conducive for both Foreign Ministers to evaluate a set of issues inherent in the bilateral strategic cooperation alliance. Minister Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s respect for Venezuela’s sovereignty and self-determination, as well as his government’s support for the position of President Nicolás Maduro aimed at promoting a national dialogue in favor of peace in the South American country.

Venezuela denounces provocation of a US military ship

The Minister of the People’s Power for the Defense of Venezuela, General Vladimir Padrino López, alerted this Wednesday that a United States military ship entered 30 miles north of the Venezuelan coast. During his remarks in commemoration of the 199th anniversary of the Battle of Carabobo, Padrino López described the act as “threatening”, “provocative” and “typical of an arrogant attitude”.

The Minister expressed that the Venezuelan authorities kept watch on the ship, followed it and verified the course it took.

UN inspects Venezuelan protocols against Covid-19

A commission from the United Nations (UN) arrived in Venezuela to inspect the protocols implemented by the Government in the face of Covid-19 and to strengthen humanitarian cooperation in this regard. As part of the planned work agenda, they visited the Comprehensive Social Care Posts located in Santa Elena de Uairén, in the Bolívar state, where they were able to learn about the health schemes applied to compatriots who return daily via the border with Brazil.

During the meetings with the local authorities, the needs of the Comprehensive Social Care Posts in this border region were determined, as well as the possible response of the multilateral organization to strengthen the epidemiological fence.

Venezuela will use plasma to treat patients with Covid-19

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and the Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, announced that Venezuela will use “convalescent plasma” to treat people infected with Covid-19. During the television appearance, Rodríguez highlighted the efficacy of this therapy in the medical treatment scheme, taking into account the studies that have been done worldwide. “It has had a good impact in most of the countries where it has been applied and we are also going to start the treatment scheme in Venezuela,” she said.

President Maduro ratifies progress at the National Dialogue Table

President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, stressed that the National Dialogue Table is moving forward with agreements, proposals and concrete solutions. In a post on the Twitter social network, the President added that said table travels the path of understanding, always in search of the preservation of Peace and the stability of the Republic. “Together for Venezuela!”

Regarding the meeting that took place this Monday, the Head of State expressed that “it is going well. We are opening floodgates! What will be the new National Assembly that the people of Venezuela are going to choose in a free, diverse, plural and democratic manner ”.

President. of the Venezuelan Assembly dialogues with OAS secretary

President of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Luis Parra, held a virtual meeting with the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, to address issues alluding to the South American country. The leader Leocenis García was also present at the meeting, “with whom I spoke on political and institutional issues in Venezuela,” added OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro.

Government of Venezuela reports that there is a regrowth of Covid-19

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, said this Monday that there is a resurgence of Covid-19 in the country’s large cities and urged Venezuelans to maintain national union and strict quarantine to stop the contagion. The Venezuelan President warned that this is a phenomenon that “comes precisely from the impact of the coronavirus in Colombia and Brazil and the arrival of compatriots through all the routes who have arrived, and the impact that this has had in the center of the country, in the west and in the south ”.

The Venezuelan head of state pointed out that the sanitary cords on the border should not be violated, where “measures have been taken for the m to work better” and, fundamentally, so that they are not “violated by the gangsters who put people in who have ended up infecting families in Caracas, in Miranda, in Aragua, in Carabobo and in Zulia ”.

President Nicolás Maduro reiterates his willingness to meet with Trump, on the basis of mutual respect

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, said that he would hold a meeting with his counterpart in the United States (USA), Donald Trump, based on mutual respect. “Just as I met with Joe Biden, we talked at length and in a respectful manner, which was recorded at the time, also, when necessary, I am willing to respectfully talk with President Donald Trump,” said the President.

These statements take place after an interview given by the President of the United States (USA) on June 19th to the American news and information website, Axios, in which he stated that he was open to meet with Nicolás Maduro.

Venezuela does not recognize ICJ jurisdiction in the Essequibo case

The Venezuelan government confirmed that it does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Essequibo case and reaffirmed its adherence to the 1966 Geneva Agreement. Venezuela also reports that, in accordance with its historical position and in strict adherence to the 1966 Geneva Agreement, he will not attend the unusual and irregular hearing convened for June 30th by the International Court of Justice, on Guyana’s unilateral claim.

Through an official statement released by the Foreign Ministry, the Bolivarian Executive explained that the International Court of Justice announced last March 17th the indefinite suspension of all its hearings and procedural activities, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

New US maneuver against Venezuela denounced

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza denounced a new unilateral coercive measure by the United States Treasury Department (USA) against Mexican companies for having ties to the South American nation. “Washington continues to promote a siege against Venezuela. It tries for us not to be able to export oil so that the Venezuelan people are left without food, medicine, gasoline,” denounced Arreaza.

Recently, the US Treasury Department decided to include in the list of so-called Specially Designated Nationals (SDN), from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) the companies Schlager Business Group and Libre Abordo, based in Mexico for having relationships with Venezuela.