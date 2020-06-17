Weekly report Venezuela in the news

Venezuela rejects the pronouncement of Governments cartelized by Washington

The Minister of the People´s Power for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, rejected the interventionist statement issued by “governments submissively cartelized by Washington to attack Venezuela”, in relation to the latest political and institutional events in the Bolivarian country.

Referring specifically to the communiqué of the so-called Lima Group, released by the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Relations, Foreign Minister Arreaza affirmed, through his Twitter account @jaarreaza, that these governments denote profound ignorance about Venezuelan constitutional law and intend to divert the attention to their catastrophic handling of COVID-19.

“They are the epicenter of the pandemic due to negligence,” added the diplomat, who published a letter this Tuesday sent by the Government of Venezuela to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, to intervene and call on the authorities of Brazil to act responsibly in the face of the pandemic.

Venezuela performs more than 1 million 80,000 Covid-19 tests

Executive Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, reported that 1,081,542 Covid-19 screening tests have been carried out in the country, which means that the index stands at 36,000 persons per million inhabitants.

In addition, he indicated that “in the last 24 hours, we have registered 20 cases of community transmission in Venezuela, mainly from the Las Pulgas market in Zulia,” adding another 64 imported from other countries of the continent, bringing a total of 3,062 positives cases since the beginning of the Pandemic .

Arreaza: USA criticizes Venezuela’s CNE but limits minority vote

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza rejected the interventionist statements of the United States government in the internal affairs of the South American country, this time related to the nomination of the new National Electoral Council (CNE).

Pompeo questioned the designation by the Constitutional chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of the new CNE rectors and tried to disqualify a legitimate and sovereign decision. “The rotten plutocracy of the United States restricts the Afro and Latino vote, but it has the quibble of questioning the new Venezuelan National Electoral Council to try to evade the will of our people,” said the head of US diplomacy.

AMLO: Mexico would send fuel to Venezuela, if requested

President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, stated that if Venezuela asked the country for fuel, they would give it to them, while clarifying that the Bolivarian government has not done so until now.

These statements were made during the press conference offered by the head of state. In making them, López Obrador stated that “in the event that (Venezuela) did so and it was a humanitarian request, we would do so.” Regarding the pressures that the United States exerts on those who trade with Venezuela, the President expressed that “we are free, Mexico is a sovereign country, we do not meddle in the policies of other countries.” “It is helping in the humanitarian sphere, nobody has the right to oppress others, no hegemony can crush any country,” continued the President.

Venezuela denounces illegal arrest of diplomatic agent Alex Nain Saab

The Venezuelan government described the arrest of businessman Alex Saab who was detained by Interpol agents on Friday night at an airport in Cape Verde, Africa as arbitrary. According to an official statement, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, denounced that the arrest of Alex Nain Saab is an action directed as part of the actions of aggression, blockade and siege by the United States government against the nation.

According to Arreaza, the arrest of the businessman is a new attempt by the United States. to affect the right to food, health and other basic rights of the Venezuelan people.

President Maduro participates in International Forum Against Racism

President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, participated in the virtual international forum against racism and discrimination that was organized by the South American nation. “This meeting is the continuation of the initiatives that we have taken to articulate the struggles of social movements, for justice, against racism, colonialism, and oppression,” said the head of state.

Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice appoints new CNE rectors

The Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) through the Constitutional Chamber, and prior to declaring the unconstitutional omission of the National Assembly (AN), proceeded to designate the new rectors of the National Electoral Council (CNE).

With a joint presentation by the magistrates that make up the Chamber, Magistrate Maikel Moreno was delegated to swear in the new appointees for the relevance of the fact. Indira Maira Alfonzo Izaguirre was named Principal Rector and President of the CNE; Vice President and Principal Rector to Rafael Simón Jiménez Melean; Principal Rector to Tania D’Amelio Cardiet; also, as principal rector Gladys María Gutiérrez Alvarado; and José Luis Gutiérrez Parra.

Venezuela rejects US sanctions against the International Criminal Court

The Government of Venezuela expressed its rejection of the illegal order of the President of the United States Donald Trump, to sanction personnel of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which investigates crimes by the US Army in Afghanistan.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, in a message on his Twitter account, stated that “Venezuela rejects the illegal Executive Order adopted on June 11th, 2020 by the US government against the staff of the International Criminal Court, including its Prosecutor and all persons who provide assistance for the proper functioning of the multilateral body ”. In a statement, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry maintained that with this decision, Trump “opens the doors to the application of unilateral, arbitrary and punitive coercive measures against the International Criminal Court.”

Venezuela will strengthen the sanitary cords at the borders

President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, emphasized that the sanitary cords on the border will be maintained and strengthened to prevent more positive cases of Covid-19 infected in foreign territory from entering the country.

The measure aims to maintain epidemiological control in the country. “We will continue to receive with love, with free, safe care, protection and stability, all Venezuelans who come, ” said the President. “Venezuela is the only country in the world that is receiving reverse migration, thousands, 60,000 have already passed and we have more than 40,000 on the list,” said the political leader, referring to national statistics on migration in the midst of the pandemic.

Foreign Minister Arreaza reiterates complaint against interference of the United Kingdom in Venezuelan politics

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza denounced the UK Government on its intention to create a “Unit for the Reconstruction of Venezuela” in the British Ministry of Foreign Relations, when in fact it had destabilizing objectives.

“The United Kingdom is lying. They never mentioned a Unit for the reconstruction of Venezuela, nor would we have allowed it. We found out through @TheCanaryUK. They disguised the destabilizing purpose of their visit with false internal meetings with their Embassy,” said the Minister.

Venezuela and Turkey strengthen health cooperation in the fase of Covid-19

Delegations from Venezuela and Turkey held a meeting to strengthen bi-national cooperation in health matters and continue fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. The Venezuelan Health Minister, Carlos Alvarado, met with the Turkish ambassador in the South American country, Sevki Mütevellioğlu, and discussed various topics, such as joint work to implement strategies for hospital infrastructure.

In addition, Alvarado stressed that the purpose is to strengthen collaboration to continue guaranteeing public health care for the population in the midst of the current pandemic.