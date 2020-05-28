Weekly Report Venezuela In The News

Venezuela to denounce the Bank of England for extermination and hurting humanity

Executive Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, on Tuesday denounced the fascist actions by Juan Guaidó, together with the administration of the Bank of England for illegally withholding 31 tons of gold belonging to the nation, being an action of looting to strip Venezuela of its assets.

During statements offered at the Miraflores Palace, Rodríguez asserted that President Nicolás Maduro requested that an investigation be initiated by the Venezuelan judicial organs in order to recover these important resources of the Republic.

Iranian ship Fortune arrives to Venezuelan Port with fuel

The Iranian ship Fortune arrived on Monday, May 25th, at a Venezuelan port to bring fuel to this South American country affected by the blockade imposed by the United States, in an act attended by Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami, representing the Government of Venezuela.

El Aissami said on Monday while receiving the ship Fortune from Iran with shipments of gasoline for the country, that the peoples’ self-determination is expressed, with the arrival of this boat and another one that is on the way, the Forest tanker. The Oil Minister attended the reception of the Iranian ship’s crew along with workers from Petróleos de Venezuela (Pdvsa), and in a brief act in the port thanked the Government of Iran for sending the tankers to supply the country with fuel.

Venezuela: Appeal to determine the terrorist nature of the Voluntad Popular group

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab filed an appeal before the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of that South American country, to determine if the right-wing party Voluntad Popular (VP) is a terrorist organization and subject to sanctions.

In his request to the highest court, the prosecutor requests the interpretation of articles 31 and 32 of the Organic Law against Crime and Financing of Terrorism. In his presentation to the press, Saab said that the leaders of Voluntad Popular and his henchmen have made it their business to be aggressive to the Venezuelan people.

77% of Covid-19 cases in Venezuela are imported

Minister of Communication and Information of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, reported on Monday, May 25th, that since the establishment of the Comprehensive Social Assistance Points (PASI) at the borders, the country has registered an increase in positives for Covid-19 with 605 cases identified.

“Between May 9th and May 25th we have had 789 new cases of Covid-19, of these 77 percent are compatriots who are returning from Colombia, Brazil, Chile, Peru and Ecuador,” highlighted the head of Communication and Information. In this regard, Rodríguez added that a total of 49,628 compatriots had returned to Venezuela “fleeing hunger, xenophobia”; people who even arrive on foot “to flee the death and destruction of those countries.”

Venezuela and South Africa agree on medical exchange in the face of Covid-19

Venezuelan Health Minister, Carlos Alvarado, and his South African counterpart Zweli Mkhize, on Monday agreed to develop a medical and scientific exchange based on the sharing of experiences in the combat of Covid-19.

The Venezuelan leader pointed out that, together with Mkhize, they agreed to deepen the approaches and raise voices together, in order to achieve universal and free access to vaccines and therapeutic drugs.

Venezuela rejects illegal sale of Citgo in the US

The Government of Venezuela denounced the illegal sale of the company Citgo Petroleum, a subsidiary in the United States of the state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), after a judicial decision by the US court of the Delaware district, an action that constitutes an act of “modern piracy”.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry rejected the actions of the Delaware District Court, which issued a decision ordering to proceed with the procedures for the judicial sale of the shares of the Venezuelan state company Citgo Petroleum belonging to PDV Holding, a company owned by PDVSA. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry mentioned

the existence of a plan by the US government to confiscate PDVSA’s assets in the United States is clear.

Venezuela sends letter to the US Congress on Operation Gideon

Tarek William Saab, Attorney General of Venezuela, announced that the country’s Public Ministry (MP) addressed a letter to the President of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Nancy Pelosi, in which they provide “information to the American Congress on the events that have surrounded what is called “Operation Gideon. “

According to Saab, the letter that has already been received clarifies these events that not only involved the violation of Venezuelan sovereignty and laws, but also of US laws. “As I reported a few days ago, in the US Congress, An investigation was initiated to determine whether: US laws were violated by US citizens and companies and whether any element of the US government knew what was happening, “explained the Venezuelan Attorney General.

UN Under-Secretary-General Condemns US Actions against Venezuela

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peace-building Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, condemned the actions of the United States. against Venezuela. The official said in the report, which began the session of the UN Security Council, that unilateral coercive measures exacerbate a situation that is already critical amid the fight against Covid-19

DiCarlo emphasized that the organisation’s secretary General, António Guterres, called on all political actors to resume “constructive negotiation.” She also rejected the politicization of humanitarian aid during the health emergency.