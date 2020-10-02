‘VOICE YO CHOICE’ Campaign Launch

WHAT: Launch of youth voter education campaign next Tuesday.

The aim of the event is to officially launch the ‘VOICE YO CHOICE’ Campaign. ‘VOICE YO CHOICE’ started in October 2020, and is a non-partisan campaign geared towards taking a leading role in shaping the discussions around youth participation in the electoral process of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The campaign also aims to encourage youth participation in the overall development of the country in a post elections context.

The campaign is being organized by the Commonwealth Youth Council, SPARK SVG, and One News SVG. At the event, remarks will come from the organizers as well as a specially invited guest speaker.