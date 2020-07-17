Venezuela’s Electoral Process Is Legitimate, Fernandez Says

His statements came after international mainstream media announced that he had changed his stance on Venezuela.

This supposed turn would have been exposed by Federico Villegas, Argentina’s representative at the United Nations in Geneva, where the diplomat expressed Argentina’s concern for the defense of human rights in Venezuela, condemned the U.S. blockade, and defended a political solution to the Venezuelan problems.

“I have always raised the defense of human rights anywhere,” Fernandez said on local Radio 750, adding that “I do regret they have biased the statement and confuse some colleagues.”

“There is an electoral process underway that must be respected. We have not refused to recognize Venezuela’s elected government. That is why we have never recognized [Juan] Guaido. I do not understand this confusion. I do understand, however, that some people want to take advantage of it,” Argentina’s president said.

“I will not promote a coup against any president. That is why I have always repudiated what happened in Bolivia,” he added.