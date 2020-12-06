US Observers Endorse Venezuela’s Election Legitimacy

U.S. political actors observing Venezuela’s parliamentary elections Sunday ratified the process’ legitimacy, despite the U.S. administration’s attempts to discredit it.

After visiting several voting centers in Caracas, New York Public University professor Danny Shaw highlighted the people’s massive turnout on Election Day.

Taking part as an observer in these elections “has been an interesting experience. I was in the Parish Coche, in Liberator municipality, and what I found there was massive participation, very prepared authorities, and sophisticated technologies,” Shaw assured.

“Everything you hear about Venezuela in my country is a lie. Venezuelan people can give democracy lessons to the U.S. government,” he said.