The regional parliament will be able to elect a new Executive branch’s president and, if necessary, new elections would be called.

Spain’s Supreme Court disqualified the Catalonia president Quim Torra from his post for 18 months. The verdict argues that he did not comply with an Electoral Board’s order, which requested him to remove banners supporting Catalan political prisoners.

Torra must also pay a fine of 30,000 euros for his “forceful, repeated, and stubborn resistance” to obeying an order “invested with authority and dictated under the law.”

Once the sentence for the crime of disobedience was published, Catalonia’s Superior Court of Justice (TSJC) requested that Vice President Pere Aragones replace Torra immediately.

During the 2018 elections, Torra displayed a banner at the Government of Catalonia’s headquarters in favor of those political leaders who were jailed for participating in the 2017 pro-independence referendum.

The Spanish authorities ordered the Catalan president to remove those banners. However, claiming that these orders were illegal and went against his freedom of expression, Torra did not remove the symbols of support for political prisoners. (TELESUR)