Pelosi says Trump will be ‘FUMIGATED’ out of the White House

(Daily Mail) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed little concern about President Trump checking out of the White House if he loses at the ballot box – saying he would be ‘fumigated’ out if he refuses to leave.

The speaker made the comment to MSNBC the day after a Trump refused to tell Fox anchor Chris Wallace he would accept the results of the November election.

‘The fact is, whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving,’ Pelosi told MSNBC Monday morning, sounding nonchalant even as other Democrats fret about what might transpire if Trump refuses to accept the election results.

‘Just because he might not want to move out of the White House doesn’t mean we won’t have an inauguration ceremony to inaugurate a duly-elected President of the United States,’ she said.

Pelosi noted she is second in line to the presidency after Vice President Mike Pence.

‘Just last week I had my regular continuation of government briefing. This might interest you because I say to them, “This is never going to happen. God-willing it never will,”‘ Pelosi told interviewer Mika Brzezinski.

‘But there is a process. It has nothing to do with the certain occupant of the White House doesn’t feel like moving and has to be fumigated out of there because the presidency is the presidency. It’s not geography or location.’