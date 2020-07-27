NDP Or ULP: Pros And Cons By Kathy Badenock

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of News784. Send all articles to news784svg@gmail.com

Elections are upon us. Here are some problems with our main contenders: New Democratic Party and The Unity Labour Party.

ULP

Rampant victimisation: It is known. It is present. Let us not pretend otherwise.

Decreased opportunity for youth: the rate of unemployment and disgruntlement amongst youth is at an all-time high.

Blatant disregard for the law, processes, policies and procedures: it is known, evident and has become systematic, affecting the moral fabric of our society.

Party favourites are the true economic beneficiaries and are the ones protected from sanctions.

NDP