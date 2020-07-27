NDP Or ULP: Pros And Cons By Kathy Badenock

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of News784. Send all articles to news784svg@gmail.com
Elections are upon us. Here are some problems with our main contenders: New Democratic Party and The Unity Labour Party.
ULP
- Rampant victimisation: It is known. It is present. Let us not pretend otherwise.
- Decreased opportunity for youth: the rate of unemployment and disgruntlement amongst youth is at an all-time high.
- Blatant disregard for the law, processes, policies and procedures: it is known, evident and has become systematic, affecting the moral fabric of our society.
- Party favourites are the true economic beneficiaries and are the ones protected from sanctions.
NDP
- Constant Ralph-based focus or rhetoric: this ULP/Ralph hatred, although endorsed formally by the NDP, causes persons concern about what may happen if this hatred gets into power.
- Apparent lack of zeal/zest: evidenced in their failure to unequivocally win over the youth vote.
- Talks of China: an all-round bad idea that should be distanced from immediately. It is disingenuous to ignore this. One cannot consider alliances for the sake of being different from one’s opponent.
- Not having loud, clear messages: who can say what the message of the NDP really is?