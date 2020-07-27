July 27, 2020
NDP Or ULP: Pros And Cons By Kathy Badenock

Elections are upon us. Here are some problems with our main contenders: New Democratic Party and The Unity Labour Party.

ULP

  • Rampant victimisation: It is known. It is present. Let us not pretend otherwise.
  • Decreased opportunity for youth: the rate of unemployment and disgruntlement amongst youth is at an all-time high.
  • Blatant disregard for the law, processes, policies and procedures: it is known, evident and has become systematic, affecting the moral fabric of our society.
  • Party favourites are the true economic beneficiaries and are the ones protected from sanctions.

NDP

  • Constant Ralph-based focus or rhetoric: this ULP/Ralph hatred, although endorsed formally by the NDP, causes persons concern about what may happen if this hatred gets into power.
  • Apparent lack of zeal/zest: evidenced in their failure to unequivocally win over the youth vote.
  • Talks of China: an all-round bad idea that should be distanced from immediately. It is disingenuous to ignore this. One cannot consider alliances for the sake of being different from one’s opponent.
  • Not having loud, clear messages: who can say what the message of the NDP really is?

