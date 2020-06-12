Donald Trump kisses girl during rally: ‘bring her, she’s so beautiful”

(NY DAILY NEWS) – Not even children are off bounds for Donald Trump.
Stomach-churning footage from Trump’s campaign rally in Wisconsin Monday evening appears to show the smooching Republican attempting to kiss an adorable little girl on the lips after calling her “beautiful” seven times.
Trump spotted the young girl in the audience by the end of his rally in Green Bay and immediately began pointing at her while calling on her parents to haul her onstage.
“She got all decked out for this evening,” Trump said of the African-American girl with a pink ribbon in her hair. “Wow, so beautiful. Bring her, she’s so beautiful.”
The orange-tinted mogul turned presidential candidate then picks the girl up and gives her an awkward kiss on the cheek before flashing a thumbs up to the audience.
“Wow, congratulations, what a job, what a beautiful person you are,” Trump said, addressing the girl’s parents. “Boy, they did a good job.”
Before letting the girl go, he leans in for a second kiss — and this time he appeared to go straight for the lips. But the girl, a look of seeming shock in her eyes, turns her head away in the last second and Trump catches her cheek again.
As if that wasn’t enough, Trump then called a second child onstage to kiss, this time a boy.
“Isn’t that what it’s all about? Beautiful,” Trump said after letting the boy out of his grip.
Trump has faced mounting criticism after a hot mic recording from 2005 surfaced that caught him bragging about being able to “grab (women) by the p—y” because he’s “a star.”
“I just kiss. I don’t even wait,” Trump says in the recording.
Following the release of the shocking recording, at least seven women accused Trump of groping and sexually assaulting them. On top of that, a 1992 recording surfaced of Trump making unnerving comments about a young girl, who he said he wanted to date.
“I’m going to be dating her in 10 years,” Trump leers in an interview recorded at his midtown tower as a group of 10-year-old girls walk by him. “Can you believe it?”
