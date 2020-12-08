Plans For Improve Communication Between Ministry And Schools

This country’s Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King while appearing as a guest on The Issues at Hand program aired on WEFM, discussed things he would like to address within the education ministry.

In doing so he drew attention to the communication between the Ministry and the schools, expressing the view that he believed that it could be improved.

“One of the challenges I had as an educator, is that very often, I did not get the impression that the Ministry’s policies were clearly communicated to us.

So that we, both at the level of the Ministry and the school could be working in tandem towards a particular target, or targets and that is one of the areas that I have seen that requires immediate attention.”