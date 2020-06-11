Weekly report Venezuela in the news

Venezuela receives technical help from Iran to face Covid-19

On Monday June 8th, Venezuela received a batch of medical supplies from the Islamic Republic of Iran, which will contribute to the efforts of the South American nation to face the coronavirus pandemic.

President of the Iran-Venezuela High Level Commission and Sector Vice-President of Planning, Ricardo Menéndez, received the shipment at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira state. He was accompanied by Iranian Ambassador to Caracas, Hojjatollah Soltani. Menéndez noted that the lot includes different diagnostic test kits for Covid-19 and other medical supplies. He explained that both countries maintain a broad field of cooperation between them, which includes the area of ​​science and technology, as well as aspects of hydrocarbons, industry, housing and food.

Foreign Minister Arreaza repudiated threat against Iranian tankers

Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza, denounced this Tuesday, June 9th, that the United States government is trying to avoid the economic solvency of the nation, by using sanctions to prevent the return of two tankers that were sailing to Venezuela to load crude oil.

“More concrete evidence of Washington’s criminal aggression. They attack the heart of the Venezuelan economy to prevent the country from receiving income to import food,” the Foreign Minister wrote on Twitter. He stressed that they attack the purchase of medicines, treatments and supplies. “And they do it in the middle of a pandemic. An attack against all Venezuelans.”

President Maduro: the US people experiencing antiracial spring

President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, highlighted on Monday, June 8th on the television program “Entre Valores” that the people of the United States are experiencing an anti-racial spring.

Every day, people on the street are saying who Donald Trump is, he said. “Malcolm X and Martin Luther King are the martyrs of a future hope, of a new society that is emerging in the US,” said the President, adding that these historical figures are more present today than ever among Americans struggling for their rights.

“The Sao Paulo Forum is a great instrument of the social, political, and cultural struggle of our peoples for their liberation and we stand together,” he said.

Venezuela began quarantine under the 7 + 7 scheme

Venezuelans began seven days of a conscious and voluntary quarantine under the new 7 + 7 scheme, in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections, a disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The South American country reported that as of Sunday June 6th, a total of 2,377 persons had contracted Covid-19, of which 83 percent is of imported origin. Under the framework of the flexibility of the social quarantine, forced by the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the Government of the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, adopted a scheme of five days of work and 10 days of quarantine. On Sunday, President Maduro described this method as “a complete success” and recalled that as of Monday the 8th the scheme is modified to seven days of work and seven days of radical quarantine.

Venezuela receives humanitarian aid from China

Vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, received a humanitarian flight from China with medical supplies to continue in the fight against the Covid-19 virus in the South American nation. “We thank President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people represented here by their A

+mbassador for this humanitarian aid that they have provided to combat Covid-19 in our country (…) This is the sixth flight that reaches our Homeland with almost 80 tons of medical supplies, “said Rodríguez.

The Vice President reiterated that with this shipment a historic step is taken to solidify the relations of both nations, “More than 800 rapid tests arrive in this shipment, it brings technology with machinery and all the accessories to process the PCR tests for the detection of the Covid-19, it represents a historic step in building our strategic bilateral relationship, “he added.

OPEC plus agrees to extend oil production cuts until July

OPEC plus, along with several allied countries, oil producers outside the organization, such as Russia, agreed to extend the current cuts in the supply of crude oil for a further month, until the end of July. “The first stage of reduction of extractions agreed for May and June 2020 lasts one more month, until the end of July,” the document states.

Bank of Spain delivers withheld resources from Venezuela to PAHO

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the European Union and Cooperation of Spain, Arancha González, announced the transfer of Venezuelan resources withheld at the Bank of Spain to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to meet the health needs generated by Covid-19.

The transfer of Venezuelan resources responds to the agreements signed between the Spanish financial entity, the Central Bank of Venezuela and the Venezuelan Ministry of Health, accompanied by the recent agreement signed with advisers from a sector of the Venezuelan opposition together with PAHO, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela.

Venezuela urges countries hosting fugitives from justice to hand them over

Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza, urged the countries that host “fugitives from Venezuelan justice” to “rectify” and “deliver them to justice” in their country. Arreaza affirmed that the position of the European Union regarding Venezuela is contradictory, since “they ratify their support and recognition for the interim president, Juan Guaidó, and at the same time they reject any type of international, foreign, violent incursion against Venezuela.”

“It is a bit contradictory because you are saying that you support a man, but at the same time you are saying that you support what that man not only planned but also affirmed and was part of its execution, and together with Juan José Rendón and with the other deputy appear signing a contract; They have even defended the mercenaries, “explained the Venezuelan diplomat.

Venezuela celebrates sixth anniversary of Hogares de la Patria (homes of the Nation)

President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, on Thursday June 4th, celebrated the sixth anniversary of the Hogares de la Patria (homes of the nation) Mission and called for the problems of each family to be addressed by the corresponding State mission.

The President expressed that “the Homes of the Nation Great Mission has reached 6,200,000 homes and has constituted the Eulalia Buroz Women’s Movement, which has 74,000 Committees of homes of the nation, serving an average of ten to 15 families each” .

Venezuela receives support from OPEC Plus to resolve gasoline supply and production

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela received the support of the entire Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Plus, to resolve the issue of gasoline supply.

This was reported by President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, “We have received the support of all OPEC Plus to completely resolve the issue of gasoline supply. We have offers from all the OPEC countries for the gasoline that Venezuela needs (…) all the inputs for Venezuela to produce its gasoline. We have received that accolade from all the OPEC Plus countries, “stressed the Venezuelan head of state.