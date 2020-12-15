NY: Man’s body found, hacksaw in hand, in apparent suicide

(NY DAILY NEWS) – A man was found dead with a neck wound and a hacksaw in his hand Central Park and police suspect he may have killed himself.
A passerby found the body of Abdul Hassan, 41, faceup by the famed park’s Glade Arch, between 78th and 79th Sts., at about 10 a.m. Monday, police sources said.
Cops believe Hassan, whose address was listed as the Manhattan Psychiatric Center on E. 125th St., used the hacksaw on himself, though an autopsy will determine his cause of death.
Sources said Hassan had $50 cash on him when he was discovered dead along with a MetroCard, a public benefits card and a receipt from the hardware store where he bought the hacksaw less than two hours earlier.
