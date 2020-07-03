Toastmasters Announces Area Director and Area Council

The Toastmasters organization in St. Vincent and the Grenadines welcomes Ms. Xelony Daize as Area 19 Director within District 81, where her tenure runs from 1st July, 2020 to 30th June 2021. She holds designations of Advanced Communicator Bronze, Advanced Leadership Bronze and a Level 3 award in Dynamic Leadership. Daize will preside over the operations of four Vincentian clubs: Achievers Toastmasters Club, Creative Thinkers Toastmasters Club, Flow Toastmasters Club and Imperial Champions Toastmasters Club.

Daize is a Mechanical Engineer by profession and currently employed at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Electricity Services (VINLEC). She has been an active Toastmasters since 2016, serving on several executive positions included the most recent President of the Creative Thinkers Toastmasters Club.

In accordance with Toastmaster goals, Daize will be responsible for providing support to member’s overall development of communication and leadership skills. During her tenure, she hopes to achieve club growth, enhanced program quality and President Distinguished Status for the area.

The Area Council will include Presidents, Vice Presidents Education and Vice Presidents Membership of each club. The Presidents include; Shernell Hadaway Achievers Toastmasters Club; Raheem Hall of Creative Thinkers Toastmasters Club; Nikala Williams of FLOW Toastmasters Club and Natalie Cummings of Imperial Champions Toastmasters Club. Other Council Members include: Jacqui English-Jacobs, Karla Gellizeau, Glenda Matthews, Barbara Soso, St. Clair Stapleton, Leanna Sutherland, Rodika Jones, and Duane Samuel.

