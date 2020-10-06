CWSA warn Vincentians of unplanned water disruptions

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) is further alerting its customers to the possibility of unplanned water disruptions during the hurricane season.

This alert comes during the most active hurricane season on record and amid storm and flood warnings.

The CWSA said that over the past few weeks there have been several broken pipelines which had been caused by heavy rainfall, falling of trees and land slippage. This has caused CWSA staff to undertake several emergency procedures.

With October being the wettest month of the year, the CWSA urged the public to pay attention to their Facebook page for any developments.