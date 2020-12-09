New Road For Residents Of Sugar Ridge, Vermont

Residents of Sugar Ridge, Vermont can now move around more comfortably following the construction of a new concrete road in that area.

The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) has completed the construction of a 253 feet long road, along with a 250 feet long Box drain.

Repair work was also done on 66 feet of Slipper drain. In addition, BRAGSA constructed a 96 feet long retaining wall.

The project was carried out a cost of $105,000. It was done over a six weeks period.