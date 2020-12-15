Moderna vaccine safe and effective, say US experts

(BBC) – Moderna’s vaccine is safe and 94% effective, regulators say, clearing the way for US emergency authorisation.
The analysis by the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) means it could become the second coronavirus vaccine to be allowed in the US.
It comes one day after Americans across the country began receiving jabs of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The news comes as the US coronavirus death toll passes 300,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Endorsement of the Moderna vaccine by FDA scientists was announced on Tuesday, two days before the vaccine panel meets to discuss emergency approval.
What were their findings?
The 54-page document said there were “no specific safety concerns” and that serious adverse reactions were rare.
If approved by the team of experts later this week, and by the FDA’s vaccine chief, shipments could begin within 24 hours.
The FDA found a 94.1% efficacy rate out of a trial of 30,000 people, according to the document they released.
The most common side effects included fever, headaches, and muscle and joint pain.
Last week, the FDA released similar data from Pfizer before voting to issue approval.
