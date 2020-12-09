Man Shot And Killed In Redemption Sharpes

News784 was informed of a shooting in the Redemption Sharpes community just after Midnight. The shooting has left one man dead.

According to information the victim who goes by the alias (Short-man) was shot and killed by an unknown gun man.

The latest shooting comes on the heels of what was described as ” Bloody Saturday” where a 21yro of Largo Height was killed, while another three was left nursing shot wounds, all due to gun violence.

The latest shooting will bring the total number of murders for 2020 to 31. We will update.