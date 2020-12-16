Maduro Proposes COVID-19 Vaccine Bank for ALBA Members

ALBA-TCP members countries celebrated Monday the XVIII Summit of the regional integration and altnernative trade mechanism, during which strategies to confront the COVID-19 pandemic took center stage.

At the summit, the President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro Moros, proposed the creation of a vaccine bank for the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) member countries.

The President highlighted that the region has the four vaccines currently being developed by Cuba, but also other options in the world.

“There is the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia, we are doing the tests in Venezuela and they are going very well, today they announced that their vaccine achieves 91% of effectiveness and in serious cases 100%, which is important,” Maduro stressed.

According to Maduro, during his intervention at the XVIII ALBA-TCP Summit, “the financing of the entire vaccination process of the member countries of this integration block must be guaranteed through the ALBA Bank.”

Maduro pointed out that ALBA member countries must work to concretize agreed-upon health and education policies, the strengthening of Petrocaribe, the support for all our peoples and to assume the strategy as “an agenda of a Great Nation.”

For his part, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez stated that Cuba is developing four vaccination projects against COVID-19 in an accelerated manner.

“Cuban scientists are making every effort to have them available next year,” said the Cuban president.