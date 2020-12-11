Logos Hope Returns To St Vincent

MV Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair, will be in port Kingstown from

The ship docks in St Vincent with 5,000 different titles of books for sale, all below market prices.

The books will cover a range of subjects including science, sports, hobbies, cooking, medicine, languages, as well as children’s titles, academic texts, dictionaries, Bibles and more.

The MV Logos Hope, last visit to port Kingstown was November 2019.

The MV Logos Hope is operated by GBA Ships E.V., an international, charitable organisation registered in Germany.

Since 1970, the organisation has welcomed more than 45 million visitors up to its gangways in more than 160 countries and territories around the world.