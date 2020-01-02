Zero Eggs Imported Into St Vincent For Christmas 2019

St. Vincent and the Grenadines was able to reduce the importation of eggs during the 2019 Christmas season.

This is the first time this has occurred in decades and Adrian Lewis, President of the Poultry Association, commended farmers for their excellent work and dedication. The Ministry of Agriculture currently provides subsidised day old chicks of broiler and layer birds to farmers.

Mr. Lewis, who has been in the poultry industry for two decades, stated that “Every Christmas the price for eggs will go as high as between $30-$35 per flat and sometimes more. Eggs had to be imported. This year we struggled to get to $15-$20. We did not import any eggs. There is actually an oversupply of eggs on the market currently.”

Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, in commending all local egg producers, the Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) and the Veterinary Division of the Ministry, stated that the Ministry is currently engaged in discussions with two companies in the Region which have expressed an interest in purchasing eggs from St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Minister also called on persons, who can, to utilise more eggs and avoid using processed foods, especially at breakfast and dinner.

Minister Caesar asserted that “Production in all areas of agriculture is on the rise; we are not only producing more for local consumption but St. Vincent is getting ready to export as well which is as a result of our diversification strategy. The agri-export strategy platform is obviously working well”.