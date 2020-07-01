World Bank Provides Another $4.5 million Towards SVG’s Health Sector

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved US$15 million in additional financing for health sector projects in the Eastern Caribbean of which St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) will receive US$4.5 million.

“The World Bank provided speedy financing to Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines by allocating resources from existing health projects to fast-track procurement of essential medical equipment and to strengthen medical facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tahseen Sayed, World Bank Country Director for the Caribbean.

The financing replenishes funds that were redirected from these projects to support the countries’ immediate emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from the World Bank dated June 26, 2020.