(PR) – The Sandy Bay Clinic Project is well underway. The Ministry indicated earlier that this is a 3-part project:

) Retrofitting a facility to serve as a temporary clinic ) Re-construction of the actual clinic

3) Construction of Nursing Quarters

The work on the temporary facility is now complete. The clinic soon to be re-located to facilitate the substantive components of the project. Expenditure to Date: $50,000.00+ Total Project Cost: $400,000.00.