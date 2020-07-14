Work On The Akers To Argyle Road Will Be Completed This Thursday

Persons using the Akers to Argyle route can now do so in a more comfortable manner.

This follows resurfacing and repair work being done to the asphalt roadway leading from the round-about in La Croix through Akers down to Argyle.

Work is being carried out on five hundred and fourteen (514) square yards of road between the hours of 8 am and 4 pm, Monday –Friday.

Drain cleaning exercises are also being conducted.

The project which is being done at an estimated cost of one hundred and eleven thousand dollars (111,000) is expected to be completed this Thursday.