Work commences on Holiday Inn Express at Diamond Estate

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning’s Hotel Project Implementation Unit (HPIU), wishes to inform the General Public that construction work on the Holiday Inn Express and Suites has commenced at the site at Diamond Estate. The General Public is hereby informed of the following:

The construction site is restricted to the Contractor, employees and any such person(s) as permitted by the Contractor only.

The site is no longer to be used as an access route or short cut for the General Public.

Livestock grazing at the site is strictly prohibited and must cease with immediate effect. Failure to do so will result in the animals being impounded or dealt with otherwise.

Furthermore, Livestock owners are asked to note the following:

According to Sections 3 and 4 of the Stock Trespass Act, Chapter 54 of the Revised Edition of the Laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) “the owner of any land may seize and impound any animal found trespassing thereon”.

Further, Section 21 (4) exonerates the owner of the land, his servant or any person acting on the owner’s authority from damages to the owner of an animal for any injury or damage done to such animal while trespassing on his land.

Against this backdrop, the HPIU is advising the owners of Livestock to desist from leaving them tied on the construction site. Action will be taken in accordance with the laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for any infringements in this regard.