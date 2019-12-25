Women Run Things In Fruta Shopping Spree 2019

If you still don’t believe that “Women Run things”, well the three winners of the Facey Trading SVG Limited, Fruta Shopping Spree should convince you, not forgetting this year a gentleman was added to the winner’s row.

The first shopping spree was hosted at Massy Supermarket in Kingstown with winner Natalie Matthews of Rillan Hill at 9:00 A.M. She said that she’s athletic and knew that she would shopped in good timing. She mostly picked up food from the cold storage aisle mostly comprising of meat and ham. Her items totalled $ 749.47

The second shopping spree was conducted at Bonadie Supermarket #1 with winner Perricia Andrews of Chester Cottage at 10:00 A.M. She was also identified that morning as last year’s Shopping Spree winner at this same Supermarket. She said that she knew Bonadie’s Supermarket and knew that she would have done great. She mostly picked up Fruta, liquor and ham. Her total was $744.58

The third shopping spree, won by Cashena Allan- Foster of Ashburton, was done at Randy’s Supermarket in Kingstown at 11:00 A.M. She thanked the company for giving her the chance to do the shopping spree and expressed so much gratitude. She picked up a wide variety of items including food and skin care products. She totalled $749.48.

Colin Sardine of Fountain was the fourth shopping spree winner which took place at Greaves Market Place in Pembroke. This started at 12:00 P.M. He said that this was his first time winning anything and he picked up a variety of items including dry goods and pet food. His total was $649.48

Facey Trading SVG Limited and Fruta wish all a Merry Christmas and a happy 2020