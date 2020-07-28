Weather System To Impact The Islands Will Bring 2 Inches Of Rain To SVG

An elongated area of low pressure is located about 585 miles east south east of the Leeward Islands. The disturbance is forecast to become a tropical storm sometime tonight before reaching the Leeward Islands.

Though it is approaching the Leeward Islands, the weather pattern across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will be dominated by this system over the next 72 hours as it makes its west north-westwards track north of the island chain.

Moisture levels will gradually increase, especially from tonight (Tuesday), and cloudy conditions with showers and thunderstorms are forecast for SVG. Rainfall accumulations of 50mm or 2 inches are possible by Wednesday night with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas.

Winds will be generally from the north east (NE) with breezy conditions forecast across SVG tonight. Gentle south easterly winds will move across the island chain tomorrow, as the system makes its way north over the Leeward Islands.

South easterly winds will persist into Thursday with an increase in wind speeds.

Presently, sea conditions are moderate (1.5m-2.0m). However, there will be a gradual deterioration mainly on the eastern coasts. Small craft operators and sea-bathers are asked to exercise caution.