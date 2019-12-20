Weak trough system to affect SVG over the weekend

Moisture trailing a weak trough could bring a few scattered showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) this afternoon into tonight, with upper-levels supporting showers by Saturday.

Hazy conditions are expected across our islands during Sunday, but another weak trough could cross the islands with a few scattered showers Sunday night and during Monday.

The Central Atlantic High-Pressure System continues to pump cool fresh (30 – 40 km/h) east north-easterly trades and occasional gusts up to 50km/h can be expected during night-time. An easterly breeze during Monday could turn east south-easterly by evening.

Moderate (1.5 – 2.5 m) sea conditions with easterly swells are across our islands…Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should continue to exercise caution for above normal swells and occasional gusty winds.